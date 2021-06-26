Newlyweds Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are back in Mumbai, don't miss her red bangles

Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar arrived back in Mumbai on Friday night. The two got married earlier this month at her hometown in Himachal Pradesh.

Yami Gautam was seen in a white suit with large pink flowers all over. She carried a red bag and wore red bangles, usually seen on newly married Hindu women. Fans also noticed how Yami wore dejhor earrings as she is now married to a Kashmiri man. Aditya Dhar was seen in a black Adidas jacket and blue jeans. He wore dark sunglasses and had a face mask on.

The couple's fans showered them with blessings and compliments. "She looks simple yet so so beautiful," wrote one. Another appreciated their simplicity. "My first like and comment on any media post. Finally some sensible people. Two people who just got married walking as normally as any couple does..no 'celebrity code', holding hands, keep looking at each other drama.. saving that for their family time and not for media show off," read the comment.

Yami and Aditya had announced their wedding in twin posts on social media. Sharing their wedding pictures, they wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

Also read: Anushka Sharma's doppelganger Julia Michaels calls her 'hair twin' after latest makeover

Yami will be seen essaying the role of an IPS officer in Dasvi. She is also a part of Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is scheduled to release on September 10, 2021.

Yami's first movie was Vicky Donor with Ayushmann Khurrana. She was also seen in Kaabil, Sanam Re, Bala and Ginny weds Sunny. With Aditya, she worked on Uri: The Surgical Strike. It also starred Vicky Kaushal.