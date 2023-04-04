Nick Jonas helps Priyanka Chopra get off the stage as Alia Bhatt, Ambanis look on; fans call him gentleman. Watch

The second day of the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai saw several Bollywood stars take the stage to dance from Varun Dhawan to Shah Rukh Khan. Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, who played siblings in Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), danced to the song Gallan Goodiyaan from the film. Afterwards, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas was on hand to escort her down the stairs and back into the crowd. The gesture was observed by host Nita and Mukesh Ambani and actor Alia Bhatt, who looked at the couple's interaction. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets a kiss from Ranveer Singh after they dance to Gallan Goodiyaan at NMACC event. Watch)

Nick Jonas helped his wife Priyanka Chopra off the stage after her performance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video of the moment was shared on Instagram by a fan account with the caption, "A whole proud gentleman Bless their love." After Priyanka and Ranveer finish their dance to Gallan Goodiyaan, he holds her hand and walks with her to the stairs. Nick Jonas is waiting for her and the two men nod at one another as Priyanka comes down the stairs holding Nick's hands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans of the couple adored this little moment between them. One fan wrote, "And he’s grooving too. I am in love with this gentleman." Another stated, "I can't stop smiling !! Love the little dance moves from Nick (red heart emoji)." "Omg (oh my God) that was so sweet!! Gentleman and love his little dance moves, we need to see more of Jiju dancing," added another fan. More fans called him a gentleman, while others commented that this was a sweet gesture of love.

Nick Jonas helped his wife Priyanka Chopra off the stage after her performance.

Nick and Priyanka arrived in India on Friday with their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Jonas. It was the first time that Priyanka had brought her daughter to India and Nick was also making an appearance in the country after several years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor is also promoting her latest Prime Video series Citadel in India with her co-star Richard Madden. The action series directed by Anthony and Joe Russo will premiere online on April 28. The couple is also expected to attend cousin Parineeti Chopra's rumoured engagement to politician Raghav Chadha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON