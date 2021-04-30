Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra in urging fans to donate towards Covid-19 relief fundraiser: 'Together for India'

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, have appeared in a new video, urging fans to donate funds to help India fight against Covid-19. Priyanka had previously revealed she was setting up a fundraiser with GiveIndia.

In the video shared on Instagram, Priyanka was seen saying: "Over the past month we have seen the sudden rise and ravaging effects of Covid-19 as it has blazed in unrelenting parts across India."

Nick joined in and said: "The magnitude is staggering. So much is needed right now to stop the spread of this dreaded disease." Priyanka continues: "Even as the medics learn more about the virus, the threat continues to loom."

"In the past few weeks, millions of Indians unleashed the power of social media to do good and that is so inspiring," Nick added.

The couple collectively appealed to their fans to donate liberally towards their fundraiser as the healthcare system across India is at a "breaking point". Nick also revealed the contributions will go towards creating physical infrastructure, medical equipment and vaccination support. Priyanka said: "Unless everyone is safe, no one is safe." The couple then ended it, saying: "Together for India."

Priyanka, like many other Indian celebrities, has been using her social media handles to amplify distress and mobilise resources as India fights the second wave of the pandemic.

Previously, she appeared in a video and explained why this was the time to act: “Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding.”

The second wave of Covid-19 has hit India hard with a huge spike in numbers and a large fatality rate. The medical system across India is overwhelmed, with shortage of medical oxygen, ventilators and ICU beds making headlines.