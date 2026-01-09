Nick Jonas praises Diljit Dosanjh & J Balvin’s Senorita, swoons over Priyanka Chopra's mention. Watch

To show his appreciation, Nick shared a video of himself and Priyanka dancing to Senorita by a swimming pool. In the clip, Nick sported a black T-shirt, a baseball cap and brown shades, while Priyanka looked stylish in a bikini paired with a white shirt. The couple’s playful moves quickly turned into a sweet moment ending with Priyanka planting a cute kiss on Nick’s cheek. Nick captioned the post: “You guys really cooked with this Priyanka line @jbalvin @diljitdosanjh.”

Popstar Nick Jonas took to social media this week to applaud the new international collaboration Senorita by Diljit Dosanjh and J Balvin, especially for a cheeky lyric that name-drops his wife, Priyanka Chopra . The upbeat track, a cross-cultural blend of Punjabi rhythms and Latin vibes, has already caught the world’s attention since its release, with fans loving its energetic beats and catchy lines, including the one that goes, “Yo quiero una como Priyanka Chopra” (“I want someone like Priyanka Chopra”).

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra first sparked dating rumours in mid-2018 after meeting at the Met Gala. Their romance quickly became official, and the couple got engaged later that year in July. They tied the knot in a lavish wedding that blended Christian and traditional Indian ceremonies in December 2018. Since then, they’ve been one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media and proudly supporting each other’s work. Their journey includes milestones such as welcoming their daughter Malti Marie in 2022.

About Nick and Priyanka's latest work Alongside celebrating Senorita, Nick Jonas has been busy with his own music, recently releasing his new single Gut Punch. The song marks a return to his pop-R&B roots, blending emotional lyrics with a moody, modern soundscape. Gut Punch explores themes of heartbreak, striking a chord with listeners for its raw honesty.

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her next big film, the pirate adventure The Bluff. Set in the late 19th-century Caribbean, the action-drama follows Ercell Bloody Mary Bodden, a former pirate trying to protect her family when her past resurfaces, and old enemies return for vengeance. The swashbuckling thriller also stars Karl Urban as a vengeful captain and features Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and others in key roles. The Bluff is directed by Frank E. Flowers, produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO banner, and is scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 25, 2026.