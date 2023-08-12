Nick Jonas calls varmala ceremony during wedding with Priyanka Chopra ‘surprisingly difficult funny game’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a lavish multiple-day wedding extravaganza at the Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur on December 1-2 in 2018. Nick Jonas has now shared a memory from their varmala ceremony in an interview with People. He called it a ‘surprisingly difficult funny game’ as he explained how the bride and groom are lifted by their respective family members and try to be the first one to put the garland around the other. Also read: Priyanka Chopra takes a dip in the sea with Malti and Nick Jonas watching in pics from their beach vacation

Nick Jonas on the varmala ceremony

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra during their varmala ceremony on December 1, 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a memory from the Hindu wedding ceremony, Nick Jonas told People, "There's this one moment in Indian weddings where the bride and groom are lifted on the shoulders of their family members and there's sort of a game that's played where this garland is put on each other. They try to be the first to put the garland on the other. And it's surprisingly difficult, especially when you have someone as competitive as me and Pri. But whoever is the one to put it on first, that side of the family is the more dominant."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"So it's really for the family members to feel pride and that's just a funny game. But it's really heartwarming and a great way for the families to all connect," he added.

More about Priyanka and Nick's wedding

Nick Jonas and family flew down to Jodhpur to take part in the pre-wedding Hindu rituals, which included haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Priyanka and Nick then tied the knot as per Christian traditions and Hindu rituals in two wedding ceremonies.

Priyanka wore a white gown with a very long veil while Nick decked up in a black suit for the Christian wedding. Priyanka then wore a red lehenga with her face covered with a sheer veil for the Hindu wedding for which Nick wore a cream sherwani with a matching turban.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka had also shared an interesting memory from the Hindi ceremony in an interview with British Vogue in May. She said, “It's done according to astrological charts and the auspicious time was 10 o'clock at night and everyone had flown done from America. They were just so jet-legged. I could just see my husband glaring at his family cause they were nodding off.”

Priyanka moved to Los Angeles after the wedding. The couple continue to do well in their respective careers in the film and music industry and have a one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, born via surrogacy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON