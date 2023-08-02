Priyanka Chopra takes a dip in the sea with Malti and Nick Jonas watching in pics from their beach vacation

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had the best time in July as they let their hair down with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas during a beach vacation to celebrate Priyanka's 41st birthday and also watched the Wimbledon's finals. Nick has now shared some of their most beautiful throwback pictures from their time together and has called all of it a ‘movie’. And Priyanka topped it with new pictures as she and Malti watched the moon on Tuesday. Also read: Priyanka Chopra chills on a yacht in birthday post by Nick Jonas, he says ‘I love celebrating you’ Nick Jonas has shared pictures from July and Priyanka Chopra has shared new pictures with Malti on Instagram.

Nick Jonas shares July photo dump that features Priyanka, Malti as well

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Nick simply wrote, “July was a movie," along with a heart emoji. The first picture shows a tanned Priyanka in a check bikini, sitting on Nick's lap at a shack. There is also a perfect family picture of them on the beach as Priyanka, looking stunning in a maroon and orange bikini, lies down in water with Nick and Malti watching her laugh. There is an adorable picture of Nick and Malti too as he stands beside her as she dips her feet in the pool on a yacht.

There are more glimpses of them from the month of July, including a picture of Nick and Priyanka all dressed up at the Wimbledon's final. While Nick was in a beige suit, Priyanka was in a black dress. Priyanka celebrated her 41st birthday on July 18 and a picture shows a banner with ‘Happy birthday Pri’ too, along with another picture of Priyanka standing with a ‘Happy birthday’ crown on her head.

Fans loved the pictures, with one of them reacting, “Jiju is goals.” Another said, “Sooo wholesome I love it.” One more commented, “They’re so beautiful together." A fan pointed out at their family picture on the beach and the yacht picture of Nick and Malti and wrote, “Second and fifth photo make my heart full!” Praising the Jonas family, a fan said, “Love this fam so much! Gorgeous and baby MM so precious! Thank you for blessing us with these Beautiful pics!”

Priyanka shares new pics with Malti

Hours after Nick's post, Priyanka shared two fresh pictures with Malti as they looked at the moon in the night sky. “Looking for the super moon,” Priyanka captioned the picture which showed her standing on the road in white casuals, holding Malti in her arms.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in India in 2018. They announced the birth of Malti via surrogacy in January last year. They live in Los Angeles but are stationed in London since few months as Priyanka is shooting for Heads of State there.

