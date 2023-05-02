Nick Jonas says Met Gala was the ‘beginning of our love story’, Priyanka Chopra reacts. Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were present at the Met Gala 2023 together where they recalled the first time they had met at the same event seven years ago. At a recent interview on the red carpet of the Met Gala, Nick Jonas opened up about meeting Priyanka at the Met Gala and helping her walk the stairs of the event. (Also read: Met Gala 2023 live updates: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share behind-the-scene pics)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the 2023 Met Gala.

At the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, Priyanka looked stunning in her thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown paired with regal bell sleeves. She matched her white gloves with the sleeves of her dress. Matching her was Nick, who looked dapper in a black leather jacket. Priyanka also sported an 11-carat diamond necklace. The actor kept her hairstyle simple in a side-parted bun.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine on the red carpet, Priyanka and Nick opened up about the time when they first met at the Met Gala back in 2017 and how the event holds a special place in her heart. When asked whether the Met Gala was a date night for them, Nick said, "It is, and for us it was like the beginning of our love story. Six, seven years ago. And, here we are now." Adding to this, Priyanka said, "We walked the carpet, my first Met, and Nick was kind enough to escort me on behalf of Ralph Lauren at that time." "I was just there to manage her train!" added Nick at the end to which Priyanka couldn't stop a giggle.

Priyanka had made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017 in a Ralph Lauren trench coat dress that made heads turn and went viral on the internet. While her entrance alongside Nick Jonas caused a stir, it was the trench coat dress' extended train that caught the attention. In 2018, she attended the event in a deep ruby-red velvet gown. In 2019, Priyanka made a statement in a Dior gown.

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram after attending the Met Gala red carpet and shared pictures with Priyanka and their daughter Malti. In the first photo, Priyanka and Nick smiled as they looked at each other while posing for the camera. The duo was seen in their black and white Valentino dresses. He captioned the post, "Pre Met with my girls. (red heart emoji) (camera emoji) @nicolasgerardin."

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas last year, via a surrogate. Malti was born in the US.

