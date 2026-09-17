On birthday, Nick Jonas turns pianist for daughter Malti, Priyanka Chopra says he makes their ‘dreams come true’

Priyanka Chopra has the sweetest wish for Nick Jonas on his birthday this year. The actor shared unseen photos and videos of the couple to wish him on his special day. She also shared a sweet video of Nick and their daughter Malti Marie jamming together.

Nick and Malti's jam session

Priyanka Chopra wished Nick Jonas on birthday.

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Priyanka shared a series of photos and videos from her life with Nick. The first photo showed her planting a kiss on Nick's cheek as the couple got busy golfing. The next few photos showed Nick at a restaurant and on his tour bus.

However, the most heartwarming part of the post came at the end, when Priyanka shared a video of Nick playing the piano while their daughter Malti was seen singing Rihanna's hit track Diamonds. Malti could be seen thumping her feet and enjoying herself as her father, the real-life rockstar, turned into a piano player and let her have the stage.

In the caption, Priyanka thanked Nick for fulfilling all their wishes. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the man that makes all our dreams come true.. everyday. We love you Gaga. Sound on 🔊@nickjonas @maltimarie."

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‘You’re not just my son-in-law, but truly like a son to me’: Madhu Chopra

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra also took to social media to wish her son-in-law on his birthday. She shared photos with him. Calling Nick not just her son-in-law but her son, Madhu wrote, "Happy Birthday, @nickjonas. So grateful to have you as a part of our family. You’re not just my son-in-law, but truly like a son to me. Your kindness, hard work, and the love you have our family mean so much. Wishing you a day filled with happiness, love, and everything you deserve! ❤️" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra also took to social media to wish her son-in-law on his birthday. She shared photos with him. Calling Nick not just her son-in-law but her son, Madhu wrote, "Happy Birthday, @nickjonas. So grateful to have you as a part of our family. You’re not just my son-in-law, but truly like a son to me. Your kindness, hard work, and the love you have our family mean so much. Wishing you a day filled with happiness, love, and everything you deserve! ❤️" {{/usCountry}}

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How Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first connected through social media in 2016, when Nick reached out to her on Twitter after seeing her at an event. They met in person at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017 and later began dating in 2018. Nick proposed to Priyanka in July 2018. They tied the knot in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

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Priyanka and Nick became parents to their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022. The couple announced that they had welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming films

On the work front, Priyanka is currently working on SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She is also Hollywood film Judgment Day in pipeline.