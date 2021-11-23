Nick Jonas' workout video gets a romantic reaction from Priyanka Chopra, fan says 'If that isn’t goals, than what is'

Priyanka Chopra's fans have been worried ever since the actor dropped ‘Jonas’ from her surname on Instagram and Twitter. The actor has, however, shut down rumours of her separation with husband Nick Jonas with a romantic comment on his Instagram post.

Nick shared a video from his workout session on Instagram on Monday and wrote, “Monday motivation. Let’s get it.” He is seen working on his biceps with dumbles in each hand.

Priyanka was quick to comment, “Damn! I just died in your arms…” along with heart-eyes and heart emojis.

Several of her fans still asked her if all was well in her married life. A fan asked, “why did you omitted husband's surname...pc mam something is wrong.”

A fan spoke in her defence, “Most women go back to their maiden name even when theyre still married thats her right.” Another said, “please stay together @nickjonas @priyankachopra.” Reacting to her comment on Nick's post, a fan said, “If that isn’t goals, than I don’t know what is.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka's mom Dr Madhu Chopra has dismissed speculations about her daughter's married life. She told News18, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.”

Priyanka is currently gearing up for the release of her film, The Matrix Resurrections in theatres on December 22. It also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt.

Priyanka and Nick had recently hosted a star-studded Diwali bash at their Los Angeles residence. The couple had danced together and shared several videos and pictures on Instagram.

Priyanka was also present during the recording of Jonas Family Roast for Netflix. She had joined her sisters-in-laws Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner and father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. among the audience.