Nikamma box office day 3 collection: Shilpa Shetty's film fails to show growth, earns just 1.51 crore in first weekend

Actor Shilpa Shetty’s film Nikamma has struggled with slow response at the box office in its first weekend. Also starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, the film has only recorded a total business of ₹1.51 crore in its first three days. Film trade insiders have called the numbers disappointing. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty says Nikamma, not Hungama 2, was supposed to be her comeback)

Sharing the box office reports of Nikamma, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “ #Nikamma meets with a tragic fate... After a low starting point [Day 1], the dismal response on Day 2 and 3 seals its fate... Fri 51 lacs, Sat 48 lacs, Sun 52 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.51 cr. #India biz.”

Taran Adarsh's tweet on box office report of Nikamma.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma is based on the 2017 Telugu film, Middle Class Abbayi. It marks singer Shirley's Bollywood debut. However, the film has been criticised for its story, treatment, pace and the chemistry between the lead pair-Abhimanyu and Shirley.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Nikamma is a one-time watch only and only for the grace, poise and charm Shilpa Shetty brings onscreen. Other than that, there's nothing in Nikamma that we haven't seen already some two-three decades ago.”

Shilpa Shetty returned to the big screen with Hungama 2 and Nikamma is her second film in a row that performed poorly at the ticket window. She had previously revealed that she intended Nikamma, not Hungama 2, to be her comeback project. She told Mashable India, "Hungama 2 was not my comeback. It was never supposed to be my first film. I did that film because I can never say no to Ratan Ji. He introduced me to the industry. Nikamma was the first film I was supposed to do. But then it got stuck, and also I always wanted to work with Priyan Sir. Anyway, by the time the film came out, and it came out on OTT and I saw the film. And I felt that 'this was not my character.' It happened, but it's okay."

