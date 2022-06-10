Shilpa Shetty felt 'it's not her character' when she saw Hungama 2: 'Nikamma was supposed to be my comeback'

Shilpa Shetty will soon be seen in Nikamma, an action-comedy by Sabbir Khan, which stars her as a superhero. The actor's last film was Hungama 2, which also marked her first film in a lead role after a long hiatus of 14 years. However, Shilpa has now revealed that she intended Nikamma, not Hungama 2, to be her comeback film. Also Read| Nikamma stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia denied entry at their own event: 'Keep us sending from here to there'

Hungama 2, a 2021 romantic-comedy film directed by Priyadarshan, also featured Meezaan Jafri, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever among others. Shilpa has said that she signed the film because she wanted to work with Priyadarshan, and also because she couldn't say no to co-producer Ratan Jain who had produced her first film Baazigar (1993). However, Shilpa was not satisfied with the way her character turned out in the film, which received mostly negative reviews from critics after its release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Shilpa revealed in a recent conversation with Mashable India, "Hungama 2 was not my comeback. It was never supposed to be my first film. I did that film because I can never say no to Ratan Ji. He introduced me to the industry. Nikamma was the first film I was supposed to do. But then it got stuck, and also I always wanted to work with Priyan Sir. Anyway, by the time the film came out, and it came out on OTT and I saw the film. And I felt that 'this was not my character.' It happened, but it's okay."

She also spoke about her superhero character in her upcoming film Nikamma, which features Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Satia as well. She said, "This is a very amazing character- Agni. This is the first film that got offered to me, in the sense that many pictures were being offered but if I am doing something leaving my children at home I want it to be worth my while." Nikamma is scheduled to hit theatres on June 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON