Nikhil Nanda on daughter Navya Naveli joining family business: 'Last name doesn't give her the right to a position'

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has chosen a career in business away from the limelight despite belonging to one of India's most famous film families. While she has inspirations such as her aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and uncle Abhishek Bachchan within the family, Navya has carved a different path for herself. She is currently working with her father, Nikhil Nanda, at their family-run company, Escorts Kubota Limited.

'Last name doesn't give her the right to get a position'

Amitabh Bachchan with his son-in-law Nikhil Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.(HT Photo)

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In a recent conversation, Nikhil Nanda, Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Kubota Limited, discussed Navya's future in the company and explained how carrying the Nanda surname does not automatically make her eligible to run the business. For the unversed, the listed engineering and agri-machinery company has a market capitalisation of around ₹31,000 crore.

Speaking on Shrishti Sahu’s podcast, Nikhil said, “Navya is now showing willingness to participate more and more into EKL. But just because her last name is Nanda does not give her the right to get a position. She has to earn her position, which I think she will do it on her own.”

'Navya has to carve her path'

He added, “For her to do what she will do as a day-to-day operation of EKL is for her to carve her path based on her appreciation and impact. It really is up to her.”

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{{^usCountry}} Navya recently graduated from India's premier institute, IIM Ahmedabad. During the interaction, Nikhil praised her capabilities and growing interest in the business, calling her “smart” and “ambitious.” He also shared that she is already building relationships with senior leadership and accompanied him on his recent trip to Japan. He admitted that her education at IIM Ahmedabad and her professional experience with Meta have helped her immensely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Navya recently graduated from India's premier institute, IIM Ahmedabad. During the interaction, Nikhil praised her capabilities and growing interest in the business, calling her “smart” and “ambitious.” He also shared that she is already building relationships with senior leadership and accompanied him on his recent trip to Japan. He admitted that her education at IIM Ahmedabad and her professional experience with Meta have helped her immensely. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also acknowledged that Navya's experience in the digital space will be valuable to the company. However, he was careful not to define what her future role would be. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also acknowledged that Navya's experience in the digital space will be valuable to the company. However, he was careful not to define what her future role would be. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nikhil also spoke about his son, Agastya Nanda, and how he is interested in becoming an actor instead of joining the family business. He shared that it was his mother who advised him to let his children follow their own interests and not interfere with their choices. For the unversed, Agastya Nanda made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. His latest release was Ikkis. Navya's graduation post {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nikhil also spoke about his son, Agastya Nanda, and how he is interested in becoming an actor instead of joining the family business. He shared that it was his mother who advised him to let his children follow their own interests and not interfere with their choices. For the unversed, Agastya Nanda made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. His latest release was Ikkis. Navya's graduation post {{/usCountry}}

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Unlike many members of business and Bollywood families, Navya chose to pursue her MBA in India. She recently completed the programme and shared a photograph with her batchmates on social media. She wrote, "A place that’s given me more than I can ever give it back. One final time.”

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