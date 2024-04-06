Navya Naveli Nanda says she became entrepreneur at 21 due to her 'privileged background': I have more than I deserve...

‘Got opportunities because of my background’

Asked about her achievements, Navya Naveli Nanda said, “My upbringing has shaped who I am, like it does for everyone. When we talk about being an entrepreneur at 21, I owe a lot of that to the privilege and where I come from. A lot of opportunities that I got are because of my privileged background, and I hope in my own way and through my hard work, I can create those opportunities for myself one day. I am very grateful for everything I have been given. I think I’ve more than I deserve at times, so for me, it is important to see how I can turn around those opportunities and resources I have available, and share those with others and maximise it.”

‘One has to acknowledge privilege and respect it’

Navya Naveli Nanda added, "I don’t consider myself a celebrity, I think I have a lot more to do and achieve in life before I can be given that tag. Even if you see the work that I do or my social media, I always try to keep it real, organic and be myself... One has to acknowledge it (privilege) and respect it. People often try to brush it under the carpet and shy away from it. I think it is important to recognise your privilege and know that there are certain things you have been given in your life, which allow you to do what you do, and I am very grateful for that."

More about Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya is the niece of actor Abhishek Bachchan; her brother Agastya Nanda also joined films last year with The Archies. Her father Nikhil Nanda is a Delhi-based industrialist; actors Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are his cousins from his mother Ritu Nanda's side.

Navya graduated from New York's Fordham University in 2020. The same year, she co-founded Aara Health, a health-tech platform and line of products focused on 'stigmatised women’s-related issues, like menstruation'.

