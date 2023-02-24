Kareena Kapoor stuns in red as she joins cousin Ranbir Kapoor after long time. Watch

Cousins Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were spotted together after a long time on Friday. Ranbir is the next guest on Kareena's chat show What Women Want and joined her at the Mehboob Studios for the filming of the episode. The brother and sister were all smiles as they posed together for the paparazzi. Also read: Malaika Arora joins Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora for fun outing. See pics

Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in a bright red halter top and pants. Ranbir was in a denim shirt and matching jeans as he posed for the cameras with an arm around Kareena.

As a paparazzo shared a video of them on Instagram, a fan commented, “Kapoors genes are too good.” Another said, “Both faves”. Many liked Kareena's look for the day in red. A fan wrote, “Kareena looks the best and fittest she's looked in a while. So effortlessly stylish.” Another commented, “Kareena, my gosh... looking too pretty."

Hours before their public appearance together, they were seen arriving separately at the Mehboob Studios in casuals. Kareena was in a white tee and blue denims and Ranbir arrived in a white tee, black track pants and a black cap.

Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor on Friday. (Varinder Chawla)

Kareena is filming for the fourth season of What Women Want. Recently, she wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film with director Hansal Mehta. She also wrapped Sujoy Ghosh's film, which is an adaptation of Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. She has also signed The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Ranbir is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He stars opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the Luv Ranjan film. It will be released on Holi, March 8.

While Karisma Kapoor was among the first of the Kapoor generation to join films in 1991, Kareena joined Bollywood in 2000 and Ranbir in 2007. Talking about the same, Kareena had said in a 2014 interview with Hindustan Times, “Yes, it’s nice to have family (members) close. Earlier, it was just Karisma (Kapoor), and then it was me. Now, at least, there’s more family around. We don’t meet every day, but we are very close-knit. And since we all have the same genes, us Kapoors are very passionate about our work, acting, and of course, food (laughs).”

