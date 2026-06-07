At 83, Amitabh Bachchan shares that he kept working till 4 am: ‘Each day a learning’

Amitabh Bachchan is widely considered one of the best actors in Indian cinema. The actor is known for his prolific work, having acted in numerous languages and won multiple awards for his body of work. The veteran star, 83, frequently uses his Tumblr account to engage with fans and share his candid thoughts and opinions. In his latest post, Amitabh shared that he has been working for long hours, even stretching past the whole night. Amitabh Bachchan greeting fans and well-wishers outside Jalsa. (Amitabh Bachchan/Tumblr)

What Amitabh wrote The actor wrote in a post at 1 pm on Saturday, which read, “Just up .. worked till 4 am .. now ready for work .. keep well all .. be careful of the Sun and the heat .. be hydrated ..”

In a separate post, he added, “The one good thing about problems is they will still be problems later ; don’t have to deal with them right away .. Each day a learning .. and the gratitude of some issue that perturbs comes up and one gets the absolute training and knowledge of the issue and in turn , knowledge to be wiser or wise . You do not need a problem to exact your learning; but if it does come the next time, a preparation of, just not its solution, but to get to learn the ifs and buts in life it is the ifs and buts that make live livable .. in the required confidence of positivity.”

Amitabh also makes it a point to meet and greet fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. Every Sunday morning, hundreds of fans congregate outside his house in Juhu to get a glimpse of the star.

More details Recent reports claimed that the actor was seriously ill and hospitalised. Earlier in the week, the actor had seemingly addressed the rumours in a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter). Last week, the 83-year-old actor posted under his trademark chronological tweet format: “T 5747 - Bokhla gye log; vichar vyakt kiye - koi samjhein ya na samjhein, liye ke diye ban gye zarur (People got flustered; expressed thoughts - whether someone understood or not, they certainly became like the givers for the taken).”

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Big B's portrayal of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi drama won hearts, and the film became a massive success, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide. He is currently shooting for its sequel.