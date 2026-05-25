Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa for Sunday darshan, puts hospitalisation rumours to rest with wide smile

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan laid to rest all the speculations, reports, and rumours about his ill-health on Sunday. After reports claimed that the 83-year-old had been hospitalised for days, he appeared outside his bungalow, Jalsa, on Sunday, greeting fans for his weekly Sunday darshan ritual. Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside his bungalow on Sunday.

Amitabh Bachchan puts to rest health rumours On Sunday, Big B stayed true to his weekly ritual, turning up at the gate of his Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, greeting the sea of admirers gathered outside his home with warmth and enthusiasm.

Dressed in a casual yet elegant white outfit, the actor was seen waving cheerfully at fans who had assembled in large numbers to catch a glimpse of him. In several moments that left the crowd ecstatic, Amitabh Bachchan also blew flying kisses and acknowledged the unwavering support of his admirers with folded hands and smiles. The actor also seemed energetic and waved to his fans from his specially created platform, staying outside the gate of Jalsa for several minutes.

The only health concern on Sunday occurred when a fan waiting outside the superstar's house fainted from heat and exhaustion. However, he received treatment immediately and improved soon.

Amitabh's Sunday darshans have now become a tradition for his fans. Every Sunday morning, hundreds of fans congregate outside his house in Juhu to get a glimpse of the star. Barring the COVID lockdowns, the star has continued to oblige and greet them every Sunday. It had been speculated that he may not appear this Sunday after rumours of his hospitalisation surfaced.

Rumours of Amitabh Bachchan's ill health The Sunday darshan, which Amitabh has made a tradition for decades, came at a pivotal time this week. Recent reports claimed that the actor was seriously ill and hospitalised. Earlier in the week, the actor had seemingly addressed the rumours in a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter).

On Thursday night, the 83-year-old actor posted under his trademark chronological tweet format: “T 5747 - Bokhla gye log; vichar vyakt kiye - koi samjhein ya na samjhein, liye ke diye ban gye zarur (People got flustered; expressed thoughts - whether someone understood or not, they certainly became like the givers for the taken).”