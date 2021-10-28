Nimrat Kaur injures her leg while working out, spotted at airport with a walker. Watch

Nimrat Kaur was spotted with a cast on her leg at the Mumbai airport. The actor, heading to board a flight, had a cast placed on her left leg and leaned on a walker stick for support.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She wore a button-down dress for her journey. A concerned paparazzo asked Nimrat about how she hurt herself. The actor revealed she got hurt while exercising.

A leading daily also reported that Nimrat has been diagnosed with a muscle injury and has been advised to wear a cast for a few days. “Everything has been put on hold. This is not something I had really thought might happen but now, I have no choice but to stay put at home and give the body the time to heal completely,” she told the publication.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Ali Fazal posts picture of himself to wish Nimrat Kaur a happy birthday, cracks her up: 'Best birthday wish this year'

Nimrat has been away from the big screen since the release of Airlift. The film was led by Akshay Kumar and it had released in 2016. The actor appeared in the international series Wayward Pines, which aired two seasons in 2015 and 2016 respectively before it was cancelled. Nimrat also starred in Alt Balaji's The Test Case.

She will now make her comeback with Dasvi, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. The filming began earlier this year and her look from the film was also released. She completed her schedule for the film in August.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the time, Nimrat shared a post on Instagram and said, “There are unforgettable roles in an actor’s life and there are unexplored places you visit that come with it. Rarely do the twain meet. Bimla Devi Choudhary (aka Bimmo) is one such gift who’ll forever be etched in my heart as the happiest, most thrilling and fun place I got to explore through a part entrusted so encouragingly and lovingly to me!! I already miss her…and can’t believe a journey that began 10 months ago for me finally came to its joyous culmination through some of the most surreal times of all our lives. Nothing but the utmost gratitude to all the stolid pillars of #TeamDasvi!!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON