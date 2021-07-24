Nora Fatehi dances to Katrina Kaif's Chikni Chameli on Dance Deewane 3, Govinda gives standing ovation. Watch

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi and choreographer Ganesh Acharya were seen dancing to Katrina Kaif's Chikni Chameli on Dance Deewane 3. The duo is among the special judges this weekend on the show, with Govinda in tow. The upcoming Dance Deewane 3 episode has the theme of Guru Purnima, which was celebrated earlier this week.

In a video shared on Colors channel's Twitter handle, Govinda, Nora Fatehi and Ganesh Acharya were seen enjoying a couple of contestants' performances to the song. After the performance, Nora and Ganesh, who originally choreographed Chikni Chameli, were seen heading to the stage and dancing to the song.

The duo delivered a charged-up performance while Govinda and judges Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande were seen hooting for them. After their performance, the trio was seen giving Nora and Ganesh a standing ovation. The show also features Madhuri Dixit as a judge. However, she appeared to be missing in the clip.

Also read: Tisca Chopra apologises for congratulating Mirabai Chanu with Indonesian weightlifter’s pic, calls it ‘genuine mistake'

Over the past weeks, several celebrities have made their way to Dance Deewane 3. Earlier this month, Rekha, Jackie Shroff, and Anil Kapoor were among the many celebrities who appeared on the show. Madhuri has often been sharing video clips with the special judges on her Instagram account. Last week, when Rekha had visited the sets, she and Madhuri had recreated the iconic scene from Silsila in which Rekha reprised her role from the movie while Madhuri delivered the lines originally recited by Jaya Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Govinda was seen on the sets of the Indian Pro Music League last month with his wife Sunita Ahuja. During his visit, the actor opened up about growing up in a chawl. He confessed that he never thought he would be able to get out but managed to become a big star with his mother's blessings. "At that time, people also used to ask her why she prays so much, but this dream of ours, getting a home and being successful was the result of her, her hard work and her blessings. I never thought I will come out of that chawl, but it all happened because my mother believed in me," he had said.

As for Nora, she recently made the headlines after she appeared on the poster of Bhuj: The Pride of India with a wound on her forehead. She revealed that she was bruised in real life during an action sequence. Nora will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar in the war movie.