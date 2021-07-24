Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nora Fatehi dances to Katrina Kaif's Chikni Chameli on Dance Deewane 3, Govinda gives standing ovation. Watch
bollywood

Nora Fatehi dances to Katrina Kaif's Chikni Chameli on Dance Deewane 3, Govinda gives standing ovation. Watch

Nora Fatehi joined Ganesh Acharya to dance on Chikni Chameli in an episode of Dance Deewane 3. The duo received cheers from Govinda and others on the sets.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Nora Fatehi dances to Chikni Chameli with Ganesh Acharya while Govinda cheers them on.

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi and choreographer Ganesh Acharya were seen dancing to Katrina Kaif's Chikni Chameli on Dance Deewane 3. The duo is among the special judges this weekend on the show, with Govinda in tow. The upcoming Dance Deewane 3 episode has the theme of Guru Purnima, which was celebrated earlier this week.

In a video shared on Colors channel's Twitter handle, Govinda, Nora Fatehi and Ganesh Acharya were seen enjoying a couple of contestants' performances to the song. After the performance, Nora and Ganesh, who originally choreographed Chikni Chameli, were seen heading to the stage and dancing to the song.

The duo delivered a charged-up performance while Govinda and judges Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande were seen hooting for them. After their performance, the trio was seen giving Nora and Ganesh a standing ovation. The show also features Madhuri Dixit as a judge. However, she appeared to be missing in the clip.

Also read: Tisca Chopra apologises for congratulating Mirabai Chanu with Indonesian weightlifter’s pic, calls it ‘genuine mistake'

Over the past weeks, several celebrities have made their way to Dance Deewane 3. Earlier this month, Rekha, Jackie Shroff, and Anil Kapoor were among the many celebrities who appeared on the show. Madhuri has often been sharing video clips with the special judges on her Instagram account. Last week, when Rekha had visited the sets, she and Madhuri had recreated the iconic scene from Silsila in which Rekha reprised her role from the movie while Madhuri delivered the lines originally recited by Jaya Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Govinda was seen on the sets of the Indian Pro Music League last month with his wife Sunita Ahuja. During his visit, the actor opened up about growing up in a chawl. He confessed that he never thought he would be able to get out but managed to become a big star with his mother's blessings. "At that time, people also used to ask her why she prays so much, but this dream of ours, getting a home and being successful was the result of her, her hard work and her blessings. I never thought I will come out of that chawl, but it all happened because my mother believed in me," he had said.

As for Nora, she recently made the headlines after she appeared on the poster of Bhuj: The Pride of India with a wound on her forehead. She revealed that she was bruised in real life during an action sequence. Nora will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar in the war movie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nora fatehi govinda ganesh acharya dance deewane katrina kaif chikni chameli

Related Stories

bollywood

Nora Fatehi’s injury in Bhuj The Pride of India is real, she recalls accident on sets and ‘blood gushing out’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 12:50 PM IST
bollywood

Nora Fatehi fangirls over Madhuri Dixit, freaks out as she watches her dance to Ek Toh Kum Zindagani. Watch here

PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:20 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest. Watch

Meet Sidney, the doggo that loves to ‘howl like a baby wolf’. Watch

Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life

The Billionaire With A Heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP