Nora Fatehi grooves to her Light The Sky anthem at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, shares a heartfelt message

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram and shared a video as she grooved to her Light The Sky anthem at FIFA World Cup 2022. She sang the song along with Rahma Riad, Balqees, Manal among others. Nora showed great excitement when her song was played in Qatar. She penned her feelings for this special moment in her life. Many fans reacted to her post. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda hopes ‘Virat Kohli will hit a half century at least’ as he attends INDvPAK match. See pics)

In the clip, she wore a light blue tracksuit with white top inside it and was seen in the packed stadium. She stood at the stands and danced to her song Light The Sky. She sang her song with lots of excitement and clapped along. She said, “Oh, that's my voice” with immense happiness on her face in the video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nora wrote, “That moment when u hear ur voice at the world cup stadium @fifaworldcup (face holding back tears and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis),this was so surreal! Its milestones like this that make the journey so worth it (face holding back tears, red heart and handfolded emoji). I always envisioned moments like this, im Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this!”

She concluded by saying, “Believe in yourself self guys, never let anybody tell you You Cant! Ur dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at the start but we out here!! And this is just the beginning..” Sports Broadcaster Eisha Acton commented, “Soooooo proud (red heart and crying emojis).” Director Bosco Martis wrote, “Incredible.” Artist Lamiaa Menhal dropped heart emojis on the video. Actor Shamita Shetty commented, “Go Nora!!! Wohooooo!! (dancing emoji).”

Reacting to the video, one of Nora's fans wrote, “A dream come true when you think positive.” Another fan commented, “So proud of you and the woman in you who never gave up and believed in dreams. Inspired for life.” Other fan wrote, “Go girl, go conquer the world.” “Congratulations, oh my gosh slay (fire emojis)", wrote one person. “More power to you”, commented another person.

Nora is currently in Qatar for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. She performed to Saki Saki song at FIFA fan fest. She was seen in Thank God in a cameo in the song Manike with Sidharth Malhotra. The film starred Ajay Devgn. Nora has the film 100 Percent alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill in the pipeline.

