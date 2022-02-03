Nora Fatehi has pout-off with chimpanzee, feeds baby hyena on Dubai vacation. Watch videos

Nora Fatehi visited an animal park in Dubai, where she is currently vacationing. Videos shared by her on Instagram Stories showed her petting a baby hyena and feeding it with a bottle, making kissy faces at a chimpanzee, talking to an owl and posing with lions.

In one clip, Nora petted a hyena and called it ‘so cute’. She later fed it with a bottle and said, “It actually feels surreal. I don’t know, I thought I would be scared when I was on my way here but I am actually not that scared anymore.”

Another video showed Nora posing next to an owl and telling her fans, “Hi guys, say hi to my new friend. She’s so pretty. Look at her eyes.” She widened her eyes and asked, “Do y’all think I look like her?”

Nora also had a pout-off with a chimpanzee. She then held it in her arms and said, “Guys, I think this is my new child. Her name is Haloom and I am adopting her. I am her new mommy.”

In an Instagram post, Nora shared a few pictures with two lions and wrote, “It’s that lion energy from now on…they so beautiful though.”

Nora Fatehi posed with lions too.

Recently, Nora was seen alongside Guru Randhawa in the music video Dance Meri Rani. The two previously teamed up for the song Naach Meri Rani. She documented the shoot in Goa in her vlog.

For one part of the music video, Nora turned mermaid and wore a false fishtail costume. She had to be carried around on a stretcher as the costume restricted the movement of her legs. At one point, she even cried in pain. “That fin was so heavy and he was bending that fin down, it was about to crack my feet open. I was about to get broken feet by the end of this shoot and I wasn’t going to let that happen,” she said.

