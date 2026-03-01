Nora Fatehi reassures fans of her safety, speaks on escalating US-Iran conflict: ‘We are exhausted, need peace in world’

“Every day, I know people are internally having some fear of what’s going to come tomorrow. After seeing the visuals of what is happening in the region, I feel terrible because we do not want innocent lives to be lost. We have had enough of that,” she said, reflecting on the human cost of ongoing instability.

Addressing concerns through Instagram on Sunday, March 1, the performer, who stays in Dubai, acknowledged the growing unease people are experiencing amid disturbing visuals emerging from the conflict. She admitted that the situation has left her deeply unsettled and emotionally affected.

Actor, singer, and dancer Nora Fatehi has reached out to her followers to clarify that she is safe amid escalating tensions across parts of the Middle East. Nora confirmed that she is currently in India and away from the region, where she is witnessing the unrest.

Nora observed that uncertainty has become a shared global experience, with repeated crises leaving many emotionally drained. “Year after year, one chaotic event after another, one conflict after another and one tragedy after another,” she noted, describing how constant upheaval has taken a psychological toll on people worldwide.

Urging calm and spiritual resilience, she added, “We need to be prayed up, the rest of the things happening at a global level are not in our control, it is unfortunate.” She emphasised the importance of unity and faith during turbulent times, calling on people to remain grounded despite circumstances beyond their control.

Speaking about the broader global climate, Nora also suggested that the world may be on the cusp of major change. “Yes, things are going to escalate and they are going to get worse before they get better. There is going to be a massive shift in power and the emergence of a new world order. We may not have control over that. Unfortunately, it is always the same people who are going to pay the price, and we will all feel it psychologically, spiritually and economically,” she said.

She further remarked that ongoing instability has left many living in a constant state of anxiety, when what most people truly desire is peace and normalcy.