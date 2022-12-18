Nora Fatehi sets stage on fire as she performs Light The Sky anthem in Hindi at FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi gave an electrifying live performance at the closing ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022. On Sunday, the final match is between Argentina and France to take home the prestigious Jules Rimet Trophy. Ahead of the match, Nora joined Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal to perform their song, Light The Sky. Also read: Deepika Padukone, former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy

For the last day, Nora opted for an embellished black dress, adorned with frills. She paired it with black stockings and heels to elevate the all-black look. Videos and pictures from her performance are currently doing rounds on the internet.

In a video, Nora sang and danced to the song. Taking the centrestage, she crooned in Hindi and left fans proud of her.

Reacting to one such video, one of her fans commented, “#NoraFatehi was pleasure to eyes at the #ClosingCeremony performing live.” “Nora fatehi the women who stole the show in the closing ceremony in Qatar 2022,” added another person. A fan also said, “Nora Fatehi & Deepika Padukone both were the jaaan of this closing ceremony. Admit it or not inko dekh kar apke bi face per khushi aye ti (Nora and Deepika were the heart of the closing ceremony, admit it or not, they must have brought a smile to your face).”

Talking about being a part of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with the anthem Light The Sky, Nora had earlier penned an emotional note. She shared, "That moment when u hear ur voice at the world cup stadium @fifaworldcup (face holding back tears and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis),this was so surreal! Its milestones like this that make the journey so worth it (face holding back tears, red heart and handfolded emoji). I always envisioned moments like this, im Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this!”

“Believe in yourself self guys, never let anybody tell you You Cant! Ur dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at the start but we out here!! And this is just the beginning" she also added.

