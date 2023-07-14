EXCLUSIVE| The Quick Style on their second Mumbai trip: Our reels are a sneak peek into India

The boy gang is back to India, and while on a day out with HT City, they apologise at the outset to their fans in other cities-- for coming to Mumbai yet again! “This year we will go to other cities, it will eventually happen. India is such a huge place. Also, this is not our last time here. We realised we cannot explore Mumbai in just a few days, so we came back this time,” tells us Bilal Malik, one of the founders of the Norwegian dance group, as we meet him right after the group got a grand welcome at the Mumbai hotel they are staying at.

The all boys dance group The Quick Style pose for HT City exclusively at Bandra, Mumbai.

This time, they have come back bigger than the last time- after all, they performed with actors Salman Khan and Kriti Sanon at a major awards ceremony this May, and plan to collaborate with another set of stars on this trip. “He has starred in hundreds of films, been on set all the time, shooting. And he’s still doing it! We grew up on his movies, it was special and an honour to meet him. It felt like we knew him! Right before our performance, back stage, he said he was nervous. This is a good sign, it shows that he works hard,” tells us Suleman Malik, another co-founder.

OPEN TOP BUS MASTI

The group get along like a house on fire, and are very unpredictable in their plans. One moment they finalise one location, and immediately change the plan while we are on the way with them! Did the group research places to visit when they went back to Norway last time?

‘Yes we did, there were many we couldn’t visit last time. We wanted places which the local people here know about. We don’t want to disclose which places, it will be a surprise. But the old town, Dhobi Talao... there are so many we can present to the world. We are not Indians, but our Instagram reels can be a sneak peek into India, for the world! It is so beautiful,” gushes Nasir Sirikhan as we pass the scenic Colaba locations,

They deboard once- to shoot a reel with the Mumbai dabbawaalas! “Last trip, like we had told you, India gave us a hug when we asked for a handshake. We felt more connected when we went back to Norway then. We got a taste, now we want to be immersed much more. Indian viewers support our craft,” adds Sirikhan.

STARS COME CALLING

We then shift the party to Bandra, where people immediately flock for selfies with the boys. We also happen to overhear a very well-known Hindi film actor’s team calling the boys- for a collab! “To be honest, last time nothing was planned. It all happened naturally, that’s how we flow- we our Quick, that’s our Style! Whoever wants to work with us, we are open. We have planned for two weeks ahead,” they say, right before going to an escape room challenge to wrap up the day. “We are holding off on street food till the last 2 days,” say the boys, playing it safe with food, yet being fearless at making a mark in a new country.

