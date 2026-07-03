Not Dhurandhar, but this Ranveer Singh role is Prithviraj Sukumaran’s favourite: ‘Not an easy character to pull off’

Ranveer Singh has earned praise for several performances over the years, including his recent work in the Dhurandhar franchise. But if you ask Prithviraj Sukumaran, one role still tops the list. The Malayalam actor-filmmaker recently said that Ranveer's performance as Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani remains one of his all-time favourites, even though he was equally impressed by the actor's work in Dhurandhar.

On Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Prithviraj Sukumaran picks Ranveer Singh’s Rocky over Dhurandhar.

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During a conversation with Galatta Plus, Prithviraj Sukumaran looked back at some of the performances that have stayed with him in recent years and picked Ranveer Singh's Rocky Randhawa from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as one of his favourites. While acknowledging the praise Ranveer has received for Dhurandhar, Prithviraj said the performance that impressed him the most was Rocky.

“For me, one of his finest performances is Rocky in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He was so good. I know people talk about Dhurandhar, he was amazing in Dhurandhar, but I have said this to Karan Johar also that Ranveer Singh was amazing in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. That's not an easy character to pull off at all, at all,” Prithviraj said.

What was the film about?

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani tells the story of Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh), a loud, carefree Punjabi man from a wealthy but deeply traditional family, and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), an ambitious Bengali journalist with modern values. The two fall in love while trying to reunite Rocky's grandfather Kanwal (Dharmendra) with his former love Damini (Shabana Azmi), who is also Rani's grandmother. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani tells the story of Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh), a loud, carefree Punjabi man from a wealthy but deeply traditional family, and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), an ambitious Bengali journalist with modern values. The two fall in love while trying to reunite Rocky's grandfather Kanwal (Dharmendra) with his former love Damini (Shabana Azmi), who is also Rani's grandmother. {{/usCountry}}

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To see if they can truly fit into each other's lives, Rocky and Rani decide to swap homes for three months. Rani moves in with Rocky's conservative family, where she finds herself questioning the household's patriarchal mindset and the way women are treated. At the same time, Rocky experiences life with Rani's open-minded Bengali family, a journey that slowly changes the way he thinks about masculinity, relationships and himself. But as their bond grows stronger, they also face resistance, especially from Rocky's strict grandmother Dhanlakshmi (Jaya Bachchan), who refuses to accept Rani. The film is about two people from completely different backgrounds finding love while learning to understand, accept and grow with each other's worlds.

What's next for Prithviraj Sukumaran?

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Prithviraj Sukumaran has a busy slate ahead with a mix of genres and big-scale projects. He will next be seen in the Nissam Basheer-directed thriller I, Nobody, followed by the action drama Khalifa.

Alongside these, he is also gearing up for a horror film helmed by Rahul Sadasivan. On top of that, Prithviraj is part of the much-awaited pan-Indian epic Varanasi, where he stars alongside Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, which is helmed by SS Rajamouli. It arrives in April 2027.