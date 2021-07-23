Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Nupur Sanon recalls first heartbreak, the 'filmy drama' that followed at night: 'I howled and cried'
bollywood

Nupur Sanon recalls first heartbreak, the 'filmy drama' that followed at night: 'I howled and cried'

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon has recalled her first real heartbreak, and what happened immediately afterwards.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Nupur Sanon poses with sister Kriti Sanon.

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, who recently appeared alongside Akshay Kumar in the music video Filhaal 2: Mohabbat, has spoken about her first heartbreak, and the 'filmy drama' reaction she had to it.

In an interview, Nupur Sanon said that she was in college when she learned that her boyfriend had cheated on her. It made her reevaluate everything she believed about love.

She told Bollywood Hungama, "I think I was in college, second year or third year. And that was my first time when I dated. I was from a school where everyone had a boyfriend, and a series of linkups and hook-ups, but they were all too boyish for me. I've always been this person who likes guys that are a little more mature. So I think second-year college was the first time I started dating."

She continued, "I was really naive. I used to believe that everybody's nice. It didn't turn out well. The guy cheated on me... I had a very emotional, whole 'filmy drama' scene at my home wherein I found out at night, around 1 am. And my parents' room and my room was separated by a wall, so they could hear me if I cried. So at 1 am, I put my phone down and went to the washroom. I locked it, and switched on the exhaust fan -- the exhaust fan in my washroom was amazing, thank God -- and I slipped down and I howled and cried."

Also read: Kriti Sanon on bond with sister Nupur: ‘I am very much protective and possessive about her’

Nupur said that she must've been around 20 at the time, and that's when she became more rational about these things, and no longer 'blindly' falls for someone. Nupur also appeared in the first Filhall video, also co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Topics
nupur sanon kriti sanon akshay kumar

