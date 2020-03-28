e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon on bond with sister Nupur: ‘I am very much protective and possessive about her’

Kriti Sanon on bond with sister Nupur: ‘I am very much protective and possessive about her’

Kriti Sanon said that she has seen her younger sister Nupur Sanon growing up and is still very protective of her.

bollywood Updated: Mar 28, 2020 08:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Kriti Sanon with her sister Nupur Sanon.
Sisters Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon seems to share a great rapport with each other. Kriti, especially, is very protective about her little sister Nupur.

“I am five years older than Nupur... She has always been like my baby. I have seen her growing up...and now seeing her achieving her dreams, performing in front of the camera make me very much emotional. I am very much protective and possessive about her,” Kriti told IANS.

And like every sibling, they fight with each other, too!

 

“Our bond is like any sister duo would have. We are like friends. We argue..we talk...we fight and we fight on stupid things. Nupur is my biggest cheerer. Whenever I feel low she lifts up my mood and does her best to make me happy,” she added.

Nupur, who is a singer, made her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in B Praak’s music video, titled Filhall.

