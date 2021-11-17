Nushrratt Bharuccha happy to get back in full work mode: Can’t believe we were ever in the pandemic

Things are back on track in Bollywood and actor Nushrratt Bharuccha hopes that the situation remains the same going forward. The actor, too, has jumped back to work and is shooting back-to-back projects, making the most of the reopening of theatres and shooting schedules getting back like before.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When I was in the pandemic, I was like, ‘What the hell, how are we stuck here and what are we doing.’ I used to wonder how are we not working. And now when I am in this back-to-back hectic schedule, I can’t believe we were in the pandemic ever. I feel like we were working forever,” say the actor, who will be seen in Hurdang, Ram Setu and Janhit Mein Jaari.

Bharuccha says that she felt glad that the OTT platforms — when the theatres were shut — gave an outlet to many films, which otherwise would have remained stuck for a long time.

“The fact that the acting fraternity and writers and the makers had another platform to thrive on was a blessing. They (OTT players) provided a platform to so many projects that got stuck and if that had happened then many people would have lost so much of their hard work and money. It is legit. And then when that got backed by great content coming on it, people were appreciating it,” says the 36-year-old.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor’s projects, Chhalaang and Ajeeb Daastaans, were released on OTT, too and she feels this gave motivation for actors like her to get back to work. She says, “We knew that people would get to watch it, either via theatres or OTT.”

Bharuccha, who faces a setback recently when the shooting of her film Janhit Mein Jaari was halted after a crew members tested positive for Covid-19, says she will not stop going on sets. She adds, “When we work on a set, it gives so many people their work. They have food on their plate and money in their account which is such a responsible thing to do. I am going to go on sets for sure because just me showing up is going to pay a lot of people.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}