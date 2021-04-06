Nushrratt Bharuccha isolates herself after Akshay Kumar hospitalised for Covid-19, but they remain ‘together in spirit’

After Akshay Kumar tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and got admitted to a hospital, his Ram Setu co-star Nushrratt Bharuccha has gone into isolation. She took to Instagram stories to share updates from her quarantine life and reveal how she is staying connected with him and their other co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nushrratt shared a boomerang video with a vaporiser and added check marks alongside the words ‘isolation’, ‘steam inhalation’ and ‘precautions’. She added ‘stay safe’ with a folded hands emoji at the end. In another Instagram story, she shared a screenshot of her conference call with Akshay and Jacqueline. “Checking up on each other! Far apart but together in spirit!!!” she wrote, adding muscle and heart emojis.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram stories

On Monday, Akshay informed everyone that he was hospitalised ‘as a precautionary measure under medical advice’. “Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working , I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care,” he said in a statement shared on social media.

PTI reports that 45 crew members of Ram Setu have also tested positive for Covid-19. The shoot of the film has been suspended for now.

Ram Setu director Abhishek Sharma told HT City last month, “Akshay sir plays an archaeologist and his look and character is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field. In terms of both look and character, Akshay sir’s fans are in for a totally new avatar of his.”

However, he did not divulge too much about Nushrratt and Jacqueline’s roles in the film. “They both play strong, independent women with well-etched out parts. We are keeping their looks under wraps for now!” he said.