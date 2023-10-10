Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts horrific experience in Israel: ‘We woke up to the deafening sounds of bombs going off’

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was stuck in Israel when a war broke out between the country and Hamas and was subsequently rescued, has finally opened up on her horrific experience. Back in India, the actor described it as “unforgettable and daunting.” She was in Israel for a screening of her new film Akelli. (Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha is back from war-torn Israel, spotted at airport. Watch)

What Nushrratt said

Nushrratt Bharuccha detailed her experience in Israel on Instagram

Nushrratt took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to share a selfie video where she assured her fans that she's back home, well and safe. “Two days ago, I woke up in my hotel room in Tel Aviv to sounds of bomb blasts and sirens. We were taken down to the basement in a shelter area. Main pehle kabhi iss situation mein rahi nahin hoon (I've never been in a situation like this),” Nushrrat said.

She also added that she feels grateful to be back in a country which celebrates peace. “Par aaj jab main apne ghar pe uthi hu, with no bomb blasts or sirens, toh mujhe realise hota hai ki kitni badi baat hai, hum kitne fortunate hain ki hum iss country mein hain, ki hum protected hain, hum safe hain (But when I woke up at home today, I realised it's such a big deal. That we're so fortunate to live in this country, that we're protected and safe),” Nushrratt added.

She then thanked the Government of India, the Indian and Israeli embassies, and all those who prayed for her safety. She also wished that peace is restored in Israel soon. Nushrrat recounted her experiences in Israel in further detail in a long note also posted on her Instagram handle.

Reactions to Nushrratt's video

Several Instagram users wished for Nushrratt's safety and commented on her posts. These included Varun Dhawan, who posted two red heart emojis in the comments. Harshvarrdhan Kapoor also commented, “Good to see you back and safe Nushrat .. also absolutely spot on we are very blessed to live in this wonderful country which we often take for granted (red heart emoji).” Abhimanyu Dassani also left a comment, “Just glad you're okay (hug emoji).”

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in Chhorii 2.

