Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Saudi crown prince backs Palestinians as bombings on Hamas rock Gaza
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip “has only started.”
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Over 1,100 people have been killed on both sides after Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a triple attack on Israel on Saturday, following which the Israeli government on Monday formally declared war as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce the militant group to “rubble". According to reports, over 130 Israeli and other nationals are also feared as taken hostage by Hamas, while more than 900 people alone have been killed in one of the country's worst civilian massacres.
The declaration of war gave the green light for Israel to take “significant military steps” against Hamas after which the army called up around 300,000 troops. In response to the attack, Israel initiated a massive airstrike operation, claiming to have eliminated 400 militants.
On Monday late night, PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip “has only started.” “We have only started striking Hamas…What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations,” he said.
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 10, 2023 06:18 AM IST
'Don't get involved in Israel crisis: Top US general warns Iran
The United States' top general Charles Q. Brown warned Iran not to get involved in the crisis in Israel. “We want to send a pretty strong message. We do not want this to broaden and the idea is for Iran to get that message loud and clear,” Brown said while speaking to the media.
- Oct 10, 2023 06:16 AM IST
Trudeau condemns 'glorification of violence' in protests after Hamas attacked Israel
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian authorities on Monday condemned demonstrations across Canada glorifying violence by supporting the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' attack on Israel. “I strongly condemn the demonstrations that have taken place, and are taking place, across the country in support of Hamas' attacks on Israel,” Trudeau said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
- Oct 10, 2023 06:13 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Saudi Prince backs Palestinians
Saudi Arabia crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman backed the Palestinians as bombings on Hamas rocked Gaza and said that the Gulf kingdom continued “to stand by the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights to a decent life, achieve their hopes and aspirations, and achieve just and lasting peace.”