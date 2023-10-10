American woman trapped with kids in Israel says they have to repeatedly visit bomb shelters, begs for help

Several US citizens are reportedly trapped within the borders of Israel in the aftermath of the Hamas attack. Among them is Daniella, who is doing her best to keep her three children safe. Her children are aged nine, six and two. Daniella said she is among the thousands of Americans who went to Israel to celebrate Simchat Torah, the Jewish holiday (TMZ screenshot)

Daniella said she is among the thousands of Americans who went to Israel to celebrate Simchat Torah, the Jewish holiday. However, the airlines have cancelled flights out of the area as Hamas continues to launch missiles.

Daniella said her family is completely on their own in Israel. The US Embassy is reportedly closed now. She is now looking for other ways to leave the country, instead of on a flight, according to TMZ.

Several Americans are trying to find a way out of Israel. Passengers have flocked Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, trying to flee. "It took four hours to get to the gate.

Daniella said she has to take her children to bomb shelters repeatedly as the attacks continue, and is trying to find ways to tell her kids what the real situation is. She is now in a hotel in Jerusalem. “We are really begging the American Embassy to help get American citizens back home and away from this war,” she said.

At least 11 Americans have reportedly been killed during the attacks over the weekend. The Biden administration has not confirmed how many Americans are being held hostage. "While we are still working to confirm, we believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas," president Joe Biden said in a statement. "I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis."

During the attack, Hamas’ militants infiltrated Israeli towns and launched missiles, reportedly resulting in the death of at least 250 people in Israel and 232 in Gaza. In a televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the attack “murderous.”