Nushrratt Bharuccha says she meets prospective rishtas on dinners, wants to avoid ‘kalesh’ with her family

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha's life is not too different from any desi woman in her 30s. In a new interview, she has revealed that even her family keeps telling her to get married and bombarding her with rishtas. However, she has found a hack for it. (Also read: Nushrat Bharucha shares video of kaleera falling on her. Will she get married next?)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nushrratt made her acting debut with Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006 and later starred in hits such as Pyar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and others. She was recently seen in Chhorii and her upcoming releases include Hurdang, Ram Setu and Selfiee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with The Times of India, Nushrat spoke about how her mother is eager to find her a match. “Main ye bhi nahi bol sakti ki mummy aap ladka dhund lo, main shadi karlugi. Woh sach mein dhund lenge. Toh apne hi paer pe main kulhaadi nahi maar sakti (I can't even tell my mother to find me a match, because she will. I can't do this to myself). Best tip I can give anyone is don’t fight it. The more you fight it, the more kalesh (chaos) there will be and more they will force you to do something you don't want to do,” she said.

Nushrratt's hack for it is quite simple. "So I say yeah, yeah, let's go meet the boy, go to dinner, go to the best places, pick your own top five restaurants. When Sunny Kaushal, her co-star from Hurdang, asked her if she's actually been meeting boys for matches, she said, ‘Of course’. Sunny exclaimed, “Damn!” Nushratt said that she has dinner, a great time with the ‘boy’ and then says ‘great knowing you bro, but this is not gonna happen.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Back in 2020, the actor's mother had talked about how she wants her to get married soon. “We do get upset because we want her to settle down now. She is going to get married very soon, we are going to push her now. We given her enough time and now she has to listen to us,” she had told Pinkvilla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON