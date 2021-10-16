Nusrat Jahan wears shakha pola in new pic, hints she's already married to Yash Dasgupta

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan shared a picture on the occasion of Vijayadashmi on Friday and it showed her wearing shakha pola, worn by married Bengali women. Nusrat was wishing her fans on the occasion with the post on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, Nusrat wrote, "Shubho Bojoya'r Priti Shubechcha O Abhinandan (Best wishes and congratulations for Shubh Vijaya).” She is seen in a white and red sari, complete with a red bindi on her forehead and red and white bangles in her wrists.

Nusrat Jahan had shared a picture to wish her fans on Vijayadashmi.

Nusrat and Yash had earlier shared pictures from a festive photoshoot and from their visit to a Durga Puja pandal. She was seen sitting on Yash's lap in a picture.

Nusrat is yet to announce marriage with partner Yash Dasgupta. However, she has dropped subtle hints about tying the knot with him. She had given birth to a baby boy in August, whom she has named Yishaan.

Nusrat had recently shared a glimpse of Yash's birthday celebrations which included a cake with ‘husband’ and ‘father’ written on it. On the topic of having a baby 'out of wedlock', Nusrat had told a leading daily, “Do people know whether or not it’s out of wedlock? Just because we don’t open up on things doesn’t mean whatever they are saying is true.”

She had however, given a cryptic response on being asked about her and Yash's marriage. “Like Yash said, we won’t hold placards and declare everything. Let that ambiguity stay,” she said.

Nusrat had tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey in 2019. However, in June, she said that since their marriage was invalid under Indian laws, it could only be called a live-in relationship.

Nusrat has worked in several Bengali films such as Ami Je Ke Tomar, Naqaab and Asur. She is a Member of Parliament from Basirhat constituency as a Trinamool Congress candidate.