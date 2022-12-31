Nysa Devgan, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, dances in Dubai before New Year's Eve. Watch

Nysa Devgan, who is on holiday in Dubai to bring in the new year, was seen ringing 2023 a bit early with a dance ahead of New Year's Eve. She is daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The 19-year-old was accompanied by her friends Orhan Awatramani and Tania Shroff during the end of the year trip. (Also read: Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan in Dubai with friends ahead of New Year celebrations. See pics)

On Friday, Orhan had put up photos of them on the airplane, heading out their trip. The photos showed Nysa posing with her passport and a drink, with Orhan seated next to her. They were both seated comfortably and curled up underneath the covers. Later, he added more photographs of him and Nysa posing for the camera. They were also joined by Tania in these photos.

Later, a brief video was added by Orhan of Nysa and Tania dancing in a balcony of an outdoor restaurant venue on his Instagram Stories. While Nysa is grooving to the music, Tania is holding up a drink in celebration as well. Nysa wore a long black skirt with a slit and printed Versace top that was tied up. Tania wore a shiny silver top with dark pants.

Orhan also shared more photos of the gang from the Dubai restaurant and later even put up photographs that included their other friends Ahan Shetty and entrepreneur Vedant Mahajan. Tania has been dating the Tadap actor Ahan for a few years now.

While promoting her film Salaam Venky this month, her mother Kajol had shared the advice she gave Nysa regarding trolls in real life and on social media. She had told her daughter to focus on the bright side instead. She said, “Agar ek insaan aapko bol raha hai ki yeh kharab hai, toh usme se 10,000 log hain jo sochte hain ki you are the most beautiful girl in the world (I tell her the same thing. If one person is saying something bad about you, there are 10,000 people who think you are the most beautiful girl in the world). And most important of all what do you see in the mirror?”

The 19-year-old recently completed her schooling from Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education and is continuing her higher studies in Switzerland. According to her father Ajay, she has not yet announced that she would like to join films.

