Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan in Dubai with friends ahead of New Year celebrations. See pics

Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan in Dubai with friends ahead of New Year celebrations. See pics

bollywood
Updated on Dec 30, 2022 09:42 PM IST

Nysa Devgan looked stylish as always as pictures of her from Dubai arrived on social media. It seems like she will be celebrating the new year with her friends.

Nysa Devgan and her friends in Dubai.
Nysa Devgan and her friends in Dubai.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan, who is known for her social life, has arrived in Dubai with her close friends. On Friday, she took a flight with her close friend Orhan Awatramani. Hours later, Orhan dropped fresh photos with Nysa and model Tania Shroff from an unknown location, and it seems like they are all set to ring in the new year with style. (Also read: Nysa Devgan arrives with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Mahikaa Rampal at Christmas party in Mumbai)

In the first photo shared by Nysa, she was seen happily posing with her passport and a drink in hand. She was accompanied by Orhan as both jetted out of Mumbai. It was followed by Orhan posting stylish photos of himself next to Nysa in a printed statement dress from Versace. They were joined by Tania, who is currently dating actor Ahan Shetty. She wore denim pants with a silver top.

Nysa Devgan's Instagram Stories.
Nysa Devgan's Instagram Stories.

Nysa is Kajol and Ajay Devgn's firstborn child. She also has a younger brother, Yug. While Nysa maintains a private profile on social media, she is not less than an influencer and enjoys massive popularity.

After finishing school in Singapore at United World College of South East Asia, Nysa is currently perusing higher studies in Switzerland. She is often seen travelling and partying with friends across countries. On Christmas, Nysa partied with actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. They were also joined Mahikaa Rampal, who is actor Arjun Rampal's daughter.

Talking about Nysa, earlier in the year, Ajay shared if he would cast his daughter in any of his maiden projects if she expresses her wish to act. Ajay told ETimes, “My daughter has not mentioned to me (at least yet) that she wishes to join the movies. So, everything else is hypothetical.”

“She (Nysa) is just a teenager. She hasn’t told Kajol or me what her final career choice would be. As of now, she is studying overseas. If she decides to pursue a career in the film industry, it will be her choice. As parents, we will always support her,” Ajay had also shared with Hindustan Times. Kajol also recently talked about how Nysa is known all around the world. She said her daughter was once stopped in Singapore for her autograph as well.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nysa devgn nysa ajay devgn kajol + 2 more
nysa devgn nysa ajay devgn kajol + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out