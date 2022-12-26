Nysa Devgan wears pink dress as she arrives with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Mahikaa Rampal at Christmas party in Mumbai. Watch

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is often spotted partying with her group of friends, which includes Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal, and Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. On Sunday, the star kids arrived together at a Christmas party in Mumbai. Nysa and Mahika, who live in the UK, are in Mumbai for the holiday season. Videos of them from outside a Christmas bash were shared on paparazzi and fan pages on social media. Their friend Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, was also seen with them. Also read: Kajol says daughter Nysa Devgan was stopped on Singapore bus for autograph

A video of Nysa Devgan sitting inside a car with Mahika and Ibrahim on her either side as they arrived for the Christmas party was shared on Instagram. The car was surrounded by paparazzi as the star kids sat inside, before stepping out together. While Nysa made a statement in a pink dress, Ibrahim and Mahika wore black jackets with their casual looks. Ibrahim also wore a mask. Orry, too, was seen with them as he sat in the front seat. They were later joined by their friend Vedant Mahajan as they made their way inside the party venue.

Nysa and Ibrahim, who has worked as an assistant director with Karan Johar in his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, often grab attention thanks to their pictures on social media, and whenever they get clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai. The star kids are often seen partying together with their friends, including actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister, budding actor Khushi Kapoor, in Europe and in India.

In a recent interview, Kajol had spoke about how Nysa was well-known ‘all over the world’. In a recent interview, Kajol said that before she started acting, not many people knew her and she had the freedom to travel, unlike her daughter.

Earlier this month, speaking with Mashable India, Kajol had said, "At that time, there was no social media so I think life was much easier for us as children. Yes, people knew I am Tanuja’s daughter and there was a certain pre-conceived notion but not as much as it is today. Nysa was studying in Singapore. A few times people have stopped her on the bus and took her autograph... So, it’s strange but she’s known all over the world. I wasn’t till I started acting in films. At least, I had the freedom that if I went somewhere, like London, there weren’t so many people who knew me till I got into film line myself."

