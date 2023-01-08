Nysa Devgan decks up in salwar suit as she and mom Kajol visit Siddhivinayak temple together. Watch

Kajol, alongwith daughter Nysa Devgan, visited the Siddhivinayak temple on Sunday. The two were spotted outside the temple in ethnic outfits. While Nysa was in a white kurta, salwar and dupatta, Kajol was in a floral kurta and wore brown sunglasses. Also read: Nysa Devgan rings in new year with Ahan Shetty and friends at Dubai bash. Watch

A paparazzo account shared a video of the mother-daughter duo from the temple on Instagram. Nysa was seen walking ahead of Kajol, holding the puja thali with a coconut and flowers. She had tika on her forehead. Kajol walked behind her and also greeted the paparazzi before getting into the car.

Fans of Nysa were surprised to see her in an ethnic outfit. While some criticised her for her glamorous avatar at multiple parties, many were glad to see her in the salwar suit. A fan wrote in the comments section of a paparazzi post, “I don't understand the point of trolling. People wear western dresses in pubs and parties. That doesn't mean they cannot be religious and cannot visit temples.” Another one wrote, “This is the real Nysa Devgan.” One more comment read, “Next big thing in Bollywood.”

Nysa has been a party regular with her friends. She has been regularly spotted at parties with her friends around the New Year. She attended a New Year party with Ahan Shetty and other friends in Dubai and celebrated Christmas with Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan at another bash.

Kajol was recently seen in the film Salaam Venky which gathered positive responses from the audience. Helmed by actor and director Revathy, the film released in theatres in December last year.

She will now be seen in a web series titled The Good Wife. It is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. It is being directed by Supan Verma and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

