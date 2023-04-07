Nysa Devgan, friend Orhan Awatramani and others 'make memories' on Rajasthani vacation. See pics

After spending time with her mother, actor Kajol last week at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Nysa Devgan is unwinding with some quality time with friends. Earlier this week, Nysa headed out of Mumbai to catch up with friends like Orhan Awatramani on a vacation in Rajasthan. Photos of the friends spending time at the Suryagarh, Jaisalmer were shared on Instagram by Orhan. In it, Nysa enjoyed a camel ride across the desert and a Rajasthani meal in the vacation photos. (Also read: Nysa Devgan joins Orhan Awatramani and friends in Suryagarh, enjoys Rajasthani folk music and food. Watch)

Nysa Devgan is staying with friends at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer.

Orhan, who is also known as Orry, posted the photos with the caption, "Careful who you make memories with. Those things can last a lifetime @suryagarh #suryagarhjaisalmer." In the series of pics, Orhan, Nysa and their friends are spending time in the sights around Jaisalmer. In the first picture, Nysa leans on Orry with closed eyes and a smile. The friends took a camel ride across the Rajasthani desert. Several other pics show Orry posing at the Surygarh hotel.

In the last few pics, the friends enjoy a candlelight meal outdoors. Orry is wearing a blue printed kurta while Nysa was wearing a red printed dress. In the comments sections, fans and friends reacted to the pictures. One fan said, "Nysa is so gorgeous (heart eyes and fire emojis)." Another added, "Welcome to Rajasthan orry sa hukm (folded hands and heart emojis)." Orry's friend Vedant Mahajan commented, "(camel emoji) ka raja (King of the camels)."

Orry was also present at last week's NMACC launch event. Kajol and Nysa posed for pics together on the red carpet; veteran actor Rekha had also joined them. Kajol put up their photos from a photoshoot afterwards. She wrote, “Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human.”

The 19-year-old is the daughter of Kajol and actor Ajay Devgn, who married in 1999. The couple also has a son, Yug Devgan. Nysa finished her schooling at Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education and is now studying in Switzerland. Ajay had opened up about her future plans and said, "She is just a teenager. She hasn’t told Kajol or me what her final career choice would be. As of now, she is studying overseas. If she decides to pursue a career in the film industry, it will be her choice. As parents, we will always support her."

