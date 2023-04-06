Nysa Devgan joins Orhan Awatramani and friends in Suryagarh, enjoys Rajasthani folk music and food. Watch

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan loves holidaying with her friends. In her latest outing, she has jetted off to Rajasthan. Her close friend Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, took to his Instagram handle and shared a few pictures and videos from Suryagarh, Jaisalmer where Nysa is staying. Also read: Nysa Devgan, Kajol laugh in candid pics from NMACC photoshoot, actor calls daughter 'mini me'

From enjoying Rajasthani thali to experiencing soulful folk music, Nysa and her friends are making the most of their stay at the royal palace. Orry shared a picture of himself in a printed co-ord set from their dinner. It was followed by a glimpse of their entry to the palace as they were escorted by guards riding on camels.

A blurry photo featured Nysa and her gang smiling while walking down the stairs, mostly on their way to the open-air dining area. Nysa wore a white wrap dress with floral prints. A photo featured Nysa and her friends posing at the dinner table. Orry also added a small clip of himself dancing to the tunes of a folk song.

Sharing all the photos, Orry wrote in the caption of the post, “Putting my mind @ ease. Prttyyy plzzzz.” Soon after he shared the post, singer Kanika Kapoor dropped a heart emoji. Orry's close friends Vedant Mahajan and Muskan Chanana too reacted in the comment section.

Nysa Devgan, Orhan Awatramani and others visit Suryagarh, Jaisalmer.

On Tuesday, Nysa was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport. She looked casual in printed red pants and a cropped shirt. She also sported a face mask. Upon seeing her someone among the paparazzi asked her in Hindi, “How are you?” She replied, “Mai thik hu. Aap kaise ho (I'm fine how are you)?”

Nysa, 19, is the eldest child of Ajay and Kajol. The couple married in 1999. Nysa also has a younger brother, named Yug Devgan. Nysa is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland after completing her school at Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Nysa was recently spotted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala event. She had arrived with Kajol. The mother-daughter duo opted for ivory outfits. Later, Kajol shared their photos from a photoshoot and wrote, “Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human.” Nysa maintains a private account on Instagram.

