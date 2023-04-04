Nysa Devgan, Kajol laugh in candid pics from NMACC photoshoot, actor calls daughter 'mini me'

After sharing her solo pictures, Kajol has now shared those with daughter Nysa Devgan from their latest photoshoot as they decked up for the NMACC gala this weekend. The candid pictures come as a surprise after many accused Nysa of having an ‘attitude’ as she didn't smile in the pictures shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram from the same photoshoot. Nysa is seen smiling in the new pictures shared by Kajol. Also read: Kajol, Nysa Devgan hold hands as they pose for photoshoot, fans call them 'beautiful and confident'. See pics Kajol has shared a few candid pictures from her photo shoot with Nysa Devgan.

Kajol wore an ivory anarkali gown by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, paired with a pearl necklace and her hair tied in a bun. Nysa joined her in a silver pearl gown with a simple mathapatti, a matching bracelet and a clutch. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kajol wrote, "Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human," along with wink and rolling eyes emojis.

Saba Ali Khan commented on the pictures, "Mahsha'Allah" along with several heart emoticons. A fan wrote, “Your contagious smile and Ajay D’s intense eyes, please launch her in DDLJ 2 with Aryan Khan.” Another wrote, “beautiful, god bless you and your kiddo @kajol ….the last pic has my whole heart...touchwood." “Mini Ajay and you,” wrote another fan. A fan also wrote, “Omg 6th one both looking same kajol2.0.” One more said, “The last photo unarguably the best.”

Earlier pictures shared by a paparazzo account showed Nysa looking straight into the camera with a straight face while Kajol smiled in all of them. Kajol also shared solo pictures of herself from the photo shoot along with a quote on confidence. She captioned them, “Confidence is not only in the mind. It’s in the tilt of chin. It’s in the rebellion of the eyes. It’s the “I dare you“ in the way you hold yourself. It’s the “I know I’m beautiful“ in the smile that makes it whole…. show me your confidence!”

Nysa, 19, is Kajol and Ajay Devgn's first child. She is often spotted at film parties and events. The couple also have a 12-year-old son Yug.

