Kajol, Nysa Devgan hold hands as they pose for photoshoot, fans call them 'beautiful and confident'. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 04, 2023 09:19 AM IST

Kajol and daughter Nysa Devgan posed together while decked up in ivory and silver outfits for a NMACC event. Check out their pictures.

Kajol and Nysa Devgan were twinning in ivory and silver at the NMACC gala this weekend. Now pictures of the mother-daughter duo posing in designer wear have been shared online. Kajol was in a floor-length front open anarkali gown and had her hair tied in a bun. Nysa wore a silver gown with an attached cape and a plunging neckline. She also wore a head accessory and carried a matching clutch. Also read: Nysa Devgan gets a warm hug from Rekha as she arrives with mom Kajol at NMACC day 2 event. Watch

Nysa Devgan and Kajol during their appearance at NMACC event.
Sharing a few solo pictures of herself on Instagram, Kajol wrote, “Confidence is not only in the mind. It’s in the tilt of chin. It’s in the rebellion of the eyes. It’s the ‘I dare you’ in the way you hold yourself… It’s the ‘I know I’m beautiful’ in the smile that makes it whole… show me your confidence!”

A paparazzo account shared a few pictures of Kajol with Nysa with the caption, “Amazing transformation of Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan.” While Kajol smiled in most of the pictures as she posed, while holding Nysa's hand, the latter chose to not smile for the camera. A picture also shows Kajol looking at Nysa as she looks straight into the camera.

Many, however, called Nysa ‘too proud’ as she chose to not smile while posing with her mother. Defending her, a fan wrote, “Beautiful girl, people find negativity in everything, let them say whatever they want, mom and daughter are pretty.” Another wrote, “Beautiful and confident”. One more wrote, “Kajol as usual looks so pretty and nice.” A comment also read, “Maa maa hi hoti (moms are moms) hai Kajol is lukin damn good.”

In an interview with Hindustan Times last month, Kajol was asked about Nysa's popularity on the internet as she is often spotted partying with her friends or making glamorous appearances. Kajol said, “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her.”

