Nysa Devgan meets Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor in Amsterdam

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan’s latest picture from Amsterdam has surfaced on the internet. She recently joined Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal for an outing with their mutual friends. Janhvi and Varun were filming for their upcoming film Bawaal in the city. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan twin in red as they pose with friends in Amsterdam)

In a new picture from Amsterdam, Nysa in a white dress sat next to Varun as they were surrounded by their friends. Natasha, who was accompanying Varun, is seen sitting next to her friend. Janhvi Kapoor flashed her million-dollar smile for the camera as all of them seemingly made most of the sunny day.

In another photo, Nysa is seen candidly posing with Janhvi and friends. While Nysa donned a casual look in denim shorts and a bright pink top, Janhvi opted for a red maxi dress with white sneakers. These pictures are originally shared by Janhvi’s close friend, Orhan Awatramani. His post read, “When you feel so tired but you can’t sleep.”

Nysa is currently studying in London. Earlier this week, she was spotted visiting Spain with her friends. They explored places like Casa Batlló in Barcelona. When Orhan shared pictures from their trip on Insta, Nysa commented on them, “no s cuz no saving.” Apart from this, she also met Janhvi in London for lunch and partied with Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa Rampal at a club.

While Nysa is enjoying her time abroad, it still isn’t clear if she would follow in the footsteps of her parents and join the film industry. Talking about her future plans, Ajay once told Film Companion, “I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now." Nysa also has an 11-year-old brother, Yug Devgan.

