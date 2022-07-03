Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan twin in red as they pose with friends in Amsterdam. See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor had shared a series of pictures from her Amsterdam trip on her Instagram. The pictures also featured actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan and their other friends. Last month, Janhvi shared a series of beautiful photos from Berlin on Instagram. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor celebrate Khushi Kapoor's return from Ooty

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Lost in Amsterdam (unicorn emoji)." In the first picture, Janhvi is seen sitting in a restaurant as she poses for the camera. Another one features Nysa, Janhvi and their close friends. Janhvi and Nysa are seen wearing red outfits. Janhvi also shared pictures of beautiful lakes, colourful skies and flowers.

Janhvi is late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's elder daughter. Her younger sister Khushi Kapoor will soon be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter. She will be seen next in Mili, backed by her father Boney Kapoor. Janhvi finished shooting for the film last year. The survival thriller, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Mathukutty had also directed the original movie. The film will also star actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. Apart from Mili, Janhvi has many other projects in the pipeline, such as Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite actor Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Sengupta's Good Luck Jerry, and Varun Dhawan-starrer Bawaal. She will soon be seen in an upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6. Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7 trailer: Sara Ali Khan says her ex is everyone's ex.

Nysa Devgn is actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter. She also has a younger brother Yug Devgn. Nysa recently attended the Lakme Fashion Week 2022, where she sported an outfit designed by designer Manish Malhotra. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

