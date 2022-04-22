Nysa Devgn channels Catwoman in party pic with her friend, fans says she is 'just like her mommy' Kajol

Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa had a good time with her friends at a recent party. A loyal fanclub of hers shared a picture of the 'star kid' on Instagram on Thursday. It was possibly clicked at Nysa's 19th birthday party, which was on Wednesday. (Also read: Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan poses with friends in satin dress in unseen pic, fans call her their 'sunshine')

In the photo, Nysa is seen in a black top and black pants, holding a drink in her hand. Next to her is her friend in a matching black outfit. Both of them struck poses for the camera as they hung out together.

Fans of Nysa praised her good looks in the comments section. “Just like her mommy,” wrote one. “So beautiful amazing super cute girl," commented another. “Nysa you are always looking very beautiful,” read another comment.

Nysa is currently in Switzerland, studying international hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education. On her birthday, Ajay and Kajol shared warm notes for their daughter. Sharing a picture of Nysa, Kajol wrote, “Happy birthday baby. May your smile always light up the world like it does mine.. you are simply the best!” Ajay said, “Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you.”

Ajay and Kajol married in 1999. In 2003, the couple welcomed their daughter Nysa Devgan and in 2010 their son Yug. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Ajay was asked about Nysa's Bollywood debut. He said, “I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now.”

Last month, she attended the Lakme Fashion Week, wearing an outfit by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. He shared a picture of Nysa on his Instagram handle. In the photo, Nysa could be seen wearing a dress from Manish's collection.

