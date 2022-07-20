Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Of glamour and glory
bollywood

Of glamour and glory

The who’s who of Bollywood, fashion, sports and business arrived in style for the spectacular and star-studded event, Skoda presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022, powered by RK Jewellers
Gaelyn Mendonca
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 04:32 PM IST
ByHT City Correspondent

SKODA presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022, powered by RK Jewellers, witnessed the who’s who of Bollywood, fashion, sports and business arrive in style for the spectacular event.

Aparshakti Khurana
Karan Wahi

The design theme of the show was curated by designers Shane and Falguni Peacock, inspired from the Monte Carlo Palace, which also encapsulated the glamorous product design of ŠKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo.

Pamela Singh Bhutoria
Shane and Falguni Peacock
RELATED STORIES

The red carpet hosts, actors Karan Wahi and Pamela Singh Bhutoria, along with VJ Gaelyn Mendonca, interacted with the guests with the ŠKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo in the backdrop, adding style and charm to the theme. Actors Gauahar Khan and Aparshakti Khurana held the stage as hosts for the evening.

Disclaimer: Partnered Content

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP