Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Old toothpaste ad shows Salman Khan and Alisha Chinai solving crossword puzzle, fan goes ‘wow’. Watch
Old toothpaste ad shows Salman Khan and Alisha Chinai solving crossword puzzle, fan goes ‘wow’. Watch

Salman Khan appeared in a toothpaste ad with singer Alisha Chinai during his early days in the entertainment industry. 
Salman Khan and Alisha Chinai in a still from a toothpaste ad.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 04:47 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Salman Khan turned 56 on Monday. The actor not just continues to remain the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood but also remains on top of his game in the film industry. On Monday, an old toothpaste ad featuring a very young Salman and singer Alisha Chinai has appeared online. 

The ad features Salman in a chequered shirt and Alisha in a red polka-dotted dress. He is seen solving a crossword puzzle in the newspaper when Alisha enters the room. They begin chatting and smile at each other in the advert.

Fans were delighted to see the duo together in a commercial. A fan reacted in the comments section, “Bhai solving crossword.” Another commented, “Wow.” One more wrote, “Love him love him love him.”

Salman made his official debut at 23, as a supporting actor in the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi. He played the hero's brother in a female-oriented subject. However, this project was not his official launch pad. His first leading role in Bollywood was Sooraj R Barjatya's 1989 romantic family drama Maine Pyaar Kiya which went on to become one of the highest-grossing films that year. Since then, he has been among the most commercially successful actors in Bollywood. 

Salman was recently seen in Antim: The Final Truth, starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as the lead.

He currently has Tiger 3 along with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel in the pipeline. He is also continues to host Bigg Boss 15. The actor will have cameo appearances in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha as well. 

Just a day before his birthday, Salman was bitten by a non-poisonous snake on Sunday. He is fine now and rang in his birthday at midnight at his Panvel farmhouse.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

salman khan alisha chinai
