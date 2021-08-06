Olympic fever grips Payal Ghosh, donates sporting goods to underprivileged kids for a year

The Olympic fever has gripped the nation and actor Payal Ghosh is not immune to it. The actor has been watching every game where Indian athletes are participating at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The self-confessed sports fanatic says, “I am so inspired by the way our athletes and especially women are fighting it out at the Tokyo Olympics. Be it Lovlina Borgohain, Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu, Mary Kom or our Indian Women’s Hockey team, they are leaving no stones unturned to bring glory to the nation.”

Ghosh feels that we need many more such athletes in our country and as the joy that’s sports brings to us is so paramount.

“That’s what sports can do to us. It inspires us,” she continues, “Every kid should have the right to play the sport she or he loves and we must encourage and empower our kids with those facilities. And when that happens, we can go a long way as a sport-loving nation and not just a sportsperson-loving nation. Not just for the medals and the championships, we need to play like never before because of the joy, intensity and the lessons sports give and every kid has that right.”

Citing the example of the US and how they have been able to weave Olympic success stories over the years, the actor says, “The US has been the epitome of Olympic success and the entire sports fraternity is run by private players, backed by their government.”

Not one to merely preach, Ghosh is set on doing her bit to help kids inculcate a love for sports. So, she has decided to give sporting goods to an NGO for a year for underprivileged children.

“Sports is the best reality show and it has the power to shake up the world. Our sportsmen and women embody that. This is the change we have to bring and let each kid play from the youngest of their ages. I can’t wait to be associated with this and I am really looking forward to being a part of this change,” she ends.