Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey dies of suspected heart attack in a hotel

Actor Nitesh Pandey, who is known for his role in Om Shanti Om, died in Nashik. As per reports, he died of a heart attack at the age of 50 on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, actor Gulshan Devaiah shared a picture of Nitesh and paid tribute. He wrote, "Nitesh Pandey: 17 January 1973- 23 May 2023 Goodbye sir (folded hands emoji)."

Nitesh died at the age of 50.

As per news agency ANI, Nitesh was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik in Maharashtra. Prima facie, the cause of death seems to be a heart attack. A police team is currently present at the hotel and an investigation is underway. The report of his postmortem is awaited. As per ANI, the questioning of hotel staff and people close to him is being done.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Three young persons. Three actors. Passed away in a span of 3-4 days. Rest In Peace dear colleagues. This is such an unkind time. Prayers with their grieving families. #AdityaSinghRajput #VaibhaviUpadhyay #NiteshPandey."

Nitesh began doing theatre in 1990. In 1995, he got his first acting opportunity in a show, Tejas. He has worked in serials such as Manzilein Apani Apani, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justajoo and Durgesh Nandini. He played the role of Anwar Sheikh (Om Kapoor's assistant) alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. He was also a part of Khosla Ka Ghosla. Nitesh did theatre shows such as Aastha and Misal Pav with Sudha Chandran.

Nitesh was seen in several films such as Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002), Dabangg 2 (2012), Mickey Virus (2013), Shaadi Ke Side Effects (2014), Hunterrr (2015), Madaari (2016), Rangoon (2017), and Badhaai Do (2022) among others.

He was also part of several serials such as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Indiawaali Maa and Hero-Gayab Mode On. He was last seen in Anupamaa.

