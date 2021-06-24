Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / On Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra's birthday, his gf Gabriella Demetriades says 'please pick your phone'
bollywood

On Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra's birthday, his gf Gabriella Demetriades says 'please pick your phone'

Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra celebrates her 16th birthday on Thursday. The actor and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades wished her on social media.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Arjun Rampal could not be with Myra on her birthday as he is in Budapest with son Arik and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Actor Arjun Rampal is missing his daughter Myra on her 16th birthday. He took to Instagram on Thursday to share a birthday message for her.

"Happy happy sweet 16 my little jaan @myra_rampal love you beyond and more can’t wait to have you in my arms again. Happy birthday," Arjun Rampal captioned his post. He shared multiple pictures of Myra, some of which also showed her playing with his youngest child, son Arik.

Myra's mother, Arjun's ex-wife, Mehr Jesia also shared a note for her daughter. "My Little Miss Sweet 16. Craziest teenager ever. Know that life is not about finding yourself, it’s about creating yourself. You are magical Myra all my love always."

Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades also shared pictures of herself, Arjun, Myra and her elder sister from a holiday. She wished her on her birthday and asked her to pick up her phone.

Other celebrities also wished her. Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Happy happy birthday my dearest myru stay blessed my lovely sending so so much love." Bobby Deol wrote, "Happy happy birthday."

Arjun and Mehr were married from 1998 to 2019. He then started dating Gabriella and they welcomed son Arik two years ago. About the bond between Arik and his half-sisters, Arjun had told GQ, "The girls dote on Arik – he’s an angel who’s come into our lives. A complete joy. Children teach you to love again. The birth of a child reminds you how much your own parents loved you. It’s an unconditional bond."

Arjun and Gabriella are currently in Budapest with Arin. Recently, Arjun had shared pictures of his new platinum blonde hairstyle. The look is for his upcoming action movie Dhaakad, with Kangana Ranaut.

Also read: Step inside Sara Ali Khan's cosy home that highlights neutral hues and colourful decor

"A challenging part in a film, needs me to push the envelope. Thank you my brother @aalimhakim for helping me create that & @razylivingtheblues to realise that dream. #Dhaakad #letsbeginagain," he wrote on Instagram as he shared his look.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gabriella demetriades arjun rampal mehr jesia

Related Stories

bollywood

Arjun Rampal 'pushes the envelope' with platinum blonde hairstyle for Dhaakad. See pics

PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 05:03 PM IST
bollywood

Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella and son Arik travel to Budapest ahead of his Dhaakad shoot. See pics

PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 12:22 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This nani has a savage reaction to woman’s new bodysuit, has netizens in splits

Baby elephant wearing blanket wins hearts one wobbly step at a time. Watch

Priyanka Gandhi shares adorable throwback of daughter Miraya, son Raihan

Meet the computer operator from Delhi’s JNU with nine Guinness World Records
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP