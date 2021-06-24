Step inside Sara Ali Khan's cosy home that highlights neutral hues and colourful decor

Actor Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's daughter, is known for films such as Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. The actor lives in the Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai with her mother Amrita Singh and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara has often shared glimpses of her beautiful home through her Instagram posts.

From multi-hued curtains, colourfully embroidered cushions to decorated corners, here's a look inside Sara Ali Khan's home. An intricately carved wood-panelled divider, the focal point, separates the formal sitting area and the powder room. Sara often poses for pictures on special occasions -- be it Diwali or ahead of a red carpet appearance -- at this very spot, in front of the geometric-detailed semi-sheer divider.

Sara’s spacious living room has a beige, brown and off-white palette. A bright red rug provides a change from the neutral hues. Striped couches, a low coffee table, patterned white blinders and floor-to-ceiling glass windows are some striking elements of the living area. Indoor plants and a wooden bookshelf also add character to the space. The drawing room also has a full-length mirror on one side. This also doubles up as workout space.

Striped couches, patterned white blinders are some striking elements of the living area.

Sara Ali Khan working out.

Unlike the living room, her bedroom is colourful as well as cosy and pink-dominated. A bubblegum-coloured sofa, decorated with stuffed animals, stands against her rainbow-coloured curtains in shades of blue, pink, and green.

Sara Ali Khan's dog.

A white, full-length stand-alone mirror also adds character to the bedroom. A red and green distressed rug adds more colour to the space. Three white cushions, with Amrita, Sara, and Ibrahim embroidered on them in a deep red colour, add a personal touch. Her wardrobe takes a whole wall of her bedroom with wood-panelled sliding mirror doors.

Sara Ali Khan in her bedroom.

Sara Ali Khan with her mother and brother.

Sara Ali Khan relaxes on the sofa.

Here are some more areas of the actor's home:

A striped red and white couch against multi-coloured patchwork can also be seen in Sara's home.

The trio against the multi-coloured patchwork.

Sara Ali Khan with Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan pose for the camera.

Sara Ali Khan with her dog.

Also Read | Karanvir Sharma on his Covid experience, says quarantine changes you as a person

Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re along with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The filming of the movie started in December last year. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet.

Atrangi Re is written by Himanshu Sharma, while AR Rahman has composed the album for the film, with songs penned by Irshad Kamil.